RoS removes temporary ban on MTUC

MTUC president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor (centre) and MTUC secretary-general J Solomon (right) promised that MTUC leadership will take all necessary measures to ensure that the TDC will be held with full transparency and integrity. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has lifted the temporary suspension imposed on the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) on December 19 last year.

In a joint press statement today, MTUC president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor and MTUC secretary-general J Solomon said the coalition of labour unions received the letter yesterday that also said there will be no further action to deregister MTUC.

“RoS said the two decisions were taken as it was satisfied with MTUC’s explanation, backed by the documents it had submitted in response to several issues raised by RoS arising from complaints lodged by certain disgruntled individuals.

“In its letter, the RoS also instructed MTUC to issue relevant notification as soon as possible to hold the MTUC Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) in accordance with the MTUC Constitution.

“RoS also said that it will monitor MTUC, especially in ensuring that the TDC is held in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed in the MTUC constitution,” they said.

The two of them also said that they have already called for a Special General Council Meeting on February 2, 2020 to discuss on all relevant matters and preparations pertaining to the TDC in accordance with MTUC constitution.

Abdul Halim and Solomon then promised that MTUC leadership will take all necessary measures to ensure that the TDC will be held with full transparency and integrity.

Last year, RoS had suspended the MTUC and opened an investigation against it in response to complaints of mismanagement.