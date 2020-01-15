Melaka Green Corp CEO claims trial to LTTE-linked charges

DAP lawmakers P. Gunasekaran and G. Saminathan, along with S. Chandru, are ferried to the Melaka Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh October 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Melaka Green Technology Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) S. Chandru pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to three charges linked to the LTTE terrorist group.

He made the plea after all the charges were read out to him in Malay before judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin

On the first charge, Chandru, 38, was accused of giving support to LTTE at a function at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka here from 8.30pm to 10.50pm on November 28, 2018.

He was also charged with committing a similar offence by using the Facebook application under the name of “Chandru Supramaniam” at the office of E8 (M) Counter-Terrorism investigating officer, Bukit Aman Special Branch, here at about 9am on October 11 last year.

On the third count, Chandru was charged with possession of items relating to the LTTE terrorist group in a Samsung Galaxy A10 mobile phone at Kampung Bukit Balai, Alor Gajah Melaka at 10.25am on October 12 last year.

The charge with giving support to the terrorist group was framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for life, or for up to 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty.

The other charge with possession of items linked to LTTE was framed under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the same law which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items concerned, if found guilty.

Aslam allowed the prosecution’s application for all the cases to be tried together and set June 8 to 11, July 6 to July 9 and August 24 to 27 for the hearing.

He fixed February 19 for case management.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi, while Chandru was represented by lawyer Ramkarpal Singh.

Earlier, the Sessions Court here and in Melaka allowed the prosecution’s application for all the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Bernama