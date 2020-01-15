Customs foils attempt to smuggle in RM1.53m worth of cigarettes

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Datuk Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf with the seized cigarettes in Port Klang January 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

PORT KLANG, Jan 15 — The Selangor Customs Department foiled attempts to smuggle in RM1.53 million worth of white cigarettes in two separate raids at the North Port here recently.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Datuk Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf said the raids were carried out by a team of enforcement personnel on January 7 and 13.

“In the first raid on January 7, we detained a 40-foot container in the North Port after two weeks of surveillance because it seemed suspicious while being declared as containing telephone accessories.

“The investigation found there were 9.5 million sticks of white cigarettes worth RM760,000, involving customs duties amounting to RM6.1 million in the container,” he told a media conference here today.

He said subsequently, the department raided another suspicious container of the same size in the same location that had been declared carrying items such as telephone accessories and shoes.

He said inspections revealed that the container also had 9.65 million sticks of white cigarette worth RM772,000, with a tax value of about RM6.4 million.

“Checks found that all the contraband cigarettes were being smuggled into Malaysia via this port from China.

“As a result of the two raids, we also detained two customs agents in their 50s, believed to be from the same company to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1) (g) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 74 (1) (e) of the Excise Act 1967.

Zulkurnain, meanwhile, said the Selangor Customs had also seized two vehicles believed to be stolen and intended to be exported to Japan at the West Port here on December 4.

Zulkurnain said the Toyota Hilux and Toyota Fortuner worth a total of RM300,000, were found in a 40-foot container.

“The contents of the container were declared as ‘Secondary Welded Pipe’ in the Customs export form, to evade the authorities.

“We are still investigating the exporters and agents involved,” he said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 133 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama