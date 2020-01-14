PLUS to use drone technology to monitor CNY traffic

PLUS expects about two million vehicles to ply the highway during the Chinese New Year holiday, an 18 per cent increase from 1.7 million on weekdays. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will use drone technology to monitor traffic movements in several locations identified along its highway during the Chinese New Year celebration this year.

PLUS chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif said the use of the drone technology was aimed at providing information on the movement and flow of traffic on the highways as well as optimising the use of social media.

PLUS expects about two million vehicles to ply the highway during the Chinese New Year holiday, an 18 per cent increase from 1.7 million on weekdays.

“Based on research and analysis, PLUS expects the number of vehicles on the highway to be higher between Jan 22 and 28 and Jan 31 and Feb 1,” he said at the launch of Ops Selamat 16/2020 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at Persada PLUS here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor and Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

Mohamad Nasir said 5,000 PLUS staff would be on duty during the festive season to ensure traffic flow was controlled along the North-South Highway.

“If needed, PLUS with the approval of the Royal Malaysia Police will open tidal flow lanes in certain locations.

“In addition, maintenance works that require lane closures will be temporarily halted to allow road users to enjoy uninterrupted travel,” he said.

PLUS also advises the public to refer to PLUS’ Travel Time Advisory (TTA) to plan their journey. — Bernama