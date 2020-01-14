N. Sembilan latest to record Influenza A cases

A notice of closure is seen on the door of a classroom at SJK (C) Li Hwa in Butterworth January 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Negri Sembilan became the latest state to record Influenza A or H1N1 cases when 11 students were confirmed to have been infected by the disease today.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said two cases were recorded in Sekolah Kebangsaan Jenis Tamil Mukundan, Bukit Pelandok and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chung Hwa, both in Port Dickson (six) and Epsom College, Nilai (three).

“Of the total, 10 students were given outpatient treatment and only one student was warded for supervision. However, the student has been discharged and allowed to go home,” he said.

Veerapan said the Influenza-like Illness situation in Negeri Sembilan was under control with no deaths reported and no schools had been closed.

In Penang, the number of infected students increased to 142 involving 70 schools compared to 103 from 52 schools yesterday.

State Education Department director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said the Seberang Perai district recorded the highest number of victims with 47 cases involving 16 schools, followed by Seberang Perai Tengah (31 cases involving 18 schools), Timur Laut (29 cases involving 20 schools), Seberang Perai Selatan (28 case involving 11 schools) and Barat Daya (seven cases involving five schools).

“Of that number, six primary school pupils and two secondary school students are being treated at a hospital while others have been put under home quarantine. All of them are reported to be in stable condition,” he said.

In Perak, 37 students have been diagnosed with the disease, an increase from 28 students involving 20 schools recorded yesterday.

State Education Department director Dr Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said Kinta recorded the highest number of victims at 12 cases.

In Pahang, the number of students diagnosed with influenza since Jan 7 remained at 10 involving 10 primary schools.

State Education director Datuk Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said of that number, eight cases were confirmed to be Influenza A or H1N1.

“Three victims are still being treated at the hospital, two have been directed to be quarantined while five others have been discharged.

“So far no schools or classes were closed,” he said adding that Kuantan recorded the highest number of victims with five cases followed by Cameron Highlands (two cases) and one each in Jerantut, Bentong and Raub. — Bernama