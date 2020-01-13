Psychiatrist gets conditional discharge over alleged sexual harassment of rape-victim patient

Lawyers representing Dr Gurdeep Singh, Datuk Suraj Singh (left) and Dinesh Ramachandran, are seen at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court October 18, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Former consultant psychiatrist Dr Gurdeep Singh received a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) at the Magistrate’s Court today over his charge of allegedly insulting the modesty of a former patient and rape victim using sexual words.

Two of the lawyers representing Dr Gurdeep, Datuk Suraj Singh and Dinesh Ramachandran, confirmed the matter to Malay Mail when contacted.

“The case got DNAA this morning since the Investigations Paper (IP) were not in court. So the judge gave a DNAA order,” Dinesh told Malay Mail briefly.

Suraj, in confirming the DNAA order, also said there was a possibility his client may be charged again as it was not a full acquittal.

“The court gave a DNAA because the IP was not ready. Very possible because it is not an acquittal... they can also re-charge (Dr Gurdeep),” Suraj said, adding that his team would make the necessary arrangement when the time comes.

Dr Gurdeep was previously granted a RM5,000 bail by the Magistrate’s Court.

Lawyer Francis Pereira, who held a watching brief for the victim, said the DNAA came as a complete surprise.

“I have spoken to the victim. She is both shocked and devastated,” he said when contacted.

Explaining what transpired in court this morning, Pereira said the prosecution asked the court for another date in order to obtain the IP to proceed in the case.

He said the magistrate then chose to grant a DNAA and instructed the prosecution to take further action only after the IP has been obtained.

“It was not even requested by the defence counsels and the prosecution had ask for another date, but this is of the magistrate’s own volition,” he added.

Asked on the next course of action, Pereira said he would write to the prosecutor’s office on whether they would re-charge Dr Gurdeep or not.

Dr Gurdeep, 41, had pleaded not guilty when the charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code was read out to him at the Magistrate’s Court last October.

He is accused of uttering the offensive words to a former female patient at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara at around 4.30pm on February 12, 2019.

The sexual harassment victim was also a victim of rape.

Section 509 of the Penal Code covers the offence of insult of a person’s modesty, which is punishable by a jail term of up to five years or fine or both.