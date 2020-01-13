BWF thankful Momota, fellow passengers okay; extends condolences to family of van driver

Japan’s Kento Momota in action during the 2020 Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is thankful that world number one men’s singles shuttler Kento Momota and fellow passengers are safe and in stable condition following the road crash they were involved in near here, early today.

BWF also extended condolences to the family of B. Nageswarau, 24, the driver of the van they were in.

Nageswarau was killed while sending Momota and the three others to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport when the van crashed into a slow-moving lorry at KM 13.7 of the Maju Expressway (MEX).

BWF Secretary-General, Thomas Lund thanked the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and all local emergency services for their swift action.

“Thankfully, Momota, two members of the Japanese support staff and a Hawkeye system operator are in a safe and stable condition.

“Their welfare is our number one concern and I can ensure all is being done to support them at this time,” he said in a statement.

He added that a BWF manager was at the Putrajaya Hospital, where Momota and the others were warded, throughout the morning to provide assistance.

Momota sustained multiple laceration wounds to the face plus right maxillary sinus and nasal bone fracture,

The others involved were assistant coach Yu Hirayama, 35, (laceration wounds over the right shin); physiotherapist Morimoto Akifumi, 42, (cerebral concussion & closed fracture) and Hawkeye system operator William Thomas, 30, (laceration wounds on forehead & lower limbs).

Momota was en route to Japan after winning his maiden title in the Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena here, yesterday. He had defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the final.

Momota was to play at the Indonesia Masters scheduled from tomorrow till Sunday at Istora Senayan, Jakarta but has withdrawn citing health reasons. — Bernama