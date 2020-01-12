TM inks collaboration with eight partners for 5G development project in Langkawi

TM today inked MoCs with the Langkawi Municipal Council, the City of Tourism and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) for the deployment of its 5G-enabled use cases in Langkawi as part of the 5G Demonstration Project undertaken by MCMC. ― AFP pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 12 — Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today inked Memorandums of Collaboration (MoCs) with the Langkawi Municipal Council, the City of Tourism (MPLBP) and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) for the deployment of its 5G-enabled use cases in Langkawi as part of the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) undertaken by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The MoCs were signed by group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin on behalf of TM while MPLBP was represented by its president Radzuan Osman and LADA by chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Hezri Adnan.

The signing was witnessed by State Information, Communications and Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, who is also Kuah state assemblyman.

Commenting on the collaborations, Noor Kamarul said for TM being the telco with the highest number of 5G use cases in Langkawi the support from all stakeholders has been instrumental in the successful deployment of its 5G network and use cases.

“It is our role as the enabler of Digital Malaysia and the Nation’s 5G Infrastructure Provider, to facilitate the establishment of a strong and inclusive 5G ecosystem by collaborating with government agencies and private enterprises.

“We are excited to join forces with all our partners, together creating an ultimate living, tourism and retail experience for the local community and tourists in Langkawi. With 5GDP Langkawi is now equipped with 5G, making it the first Digital and Smart Tourism Island in the world. It is also worth mentioning that 5GDP is also getting renowned amongst the GSM Association (GSMA) community as the Langkawi Trials,” he said.

The partnership with MPLBP will see TM through its enterprise and public sector business solutions arm TM ONE and its innovation arm TM Research & Development Sdn Bhd (TM R&D) collaborating with MPLBP to deploy the 5G network and rolling out five use cases in Langkawi.

From the five use cases, three were developed by TM ONE namely Smart Traffic Light Solution, Smart Parking Solution and Smart Safety and Security Solution under the Smart City cluster

Meanwhile, the partnership between TM and LADA involves both parties exchanging data and information on places of interest for the Smart Tourism “My Smart City” App and the UNESCO 8K Virtual Reality (VR) as well as data on tourist arrivals from the Smart Retail Analytics placed at the Langkawi International Airport and Langkawi Ferry Terminal. LADA will also be using TM R&D’s Gerbang Platform Langkawi to view use cases’ real-time data and consolidated information.

At the same event, TM also signed a MoC with six other partners, namely Haji Ismail Group (HiG), Nadias Hotel, Hotel Adya Chenang, The Loaf Asia Sdn Bhd, Artisans Pizza and the Marine Department Malaysia. — Bernama