Dr M: What’s unethical about MACC chief’s release of Najib tapes?

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks during a press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya January 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LANGKAWI, Jan 12 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya’s move in releasing audio recordings of alleged criminal conspiracy is no different from the public display of items seized from Datuk Seri Najib Razak earlier, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said that following police raids on Najib’s residence and the Pavilion Residences in 2018, personal items belonging to Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor which were seized in the operations were also shown to the public.

“It’s the same (as making public the recordings), no difference... We do not hide from the public until there is a trial,” he told reporters after presenting prizes at the closing ceremony of the Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2020 here last night.

He was commenting on Latheefa’s action in making public the nine audio recordings of criminal conspiracy allegedly involving conversations between the former prime minister and several other individuals on Wednesday.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was yesterday reported as asking Latheefa to explain her actions after it was criticised by certain quarters.

Asked if the MACC revelation was unethical, Dr Mahathir said, “What is unethical about that?” — Bernama