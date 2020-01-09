Johor govt initiates special programme to address high land taxes

Johor MB Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said that the increase only involved land that are ‘nil’-status and those affected by the increase are encouraged to come forward to any Land and Mines Office in all districts and fill an application form. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — The Johor government has launched the FastTrack Nil programme in an effort to address the issues of high land taxes in the state, following the recent tax restructuring.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said that the increase only involved land that are “nil”-status and those affected by the increase are encouraged to come forward to any Land and Mines Office in all districts and fill an application form.

He added that the FastTrack Nil programme will run starting from January 9 until March 31 this year to assist in the applicant’s change of land status.

“The tax rate for flats and terrace homes will still be maintained and if there are any changes the landowners are advised to come to any Land and Mines Office to check their land status.

“If the land status is categorised as ‘nil’, the applicants can change it,” said Dr Sahruddin.

He explained that the change in land status will usually take up some time.

“However, under the FastTrack Nil programme, it can be done within seven days,” said Dr Sahruddin at a high tea event for Johor media practitioners at the Sangkar Kristal restaurant in Taman Pelangi here.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, hopes that the tax restructuring will not burden the lower income group (B40).

He encouraged the public to check on their land status at the respective Land and Mines Office to avoid any unnecessary issues.

In Johor, “nil”-status land involves agricultural land, residential areas, commercial areas and also industrial area.

Under the state government’s FastTrack Nil programme, the administrator does not need to appoint a licensed land surveyor and the land status change can be done within seven days.

Johor’s land tax restructuring became effective on January 1 this year and will not affect the lower income group, especially those under the B40 group.