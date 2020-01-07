Wisma Putra: Two Malaysian students injured in South Africa robbery discharged

During the robbery, one student was shot in the leg, while the others were stabbed. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — Two out of four Malaysian students who were injured during a robbery in Durban, South Africa, on January 3, have been discharged from the King Edward Hospital.

Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, said the other two students were still being treated at the same hospital.

Officials from the Malaysian High Commission in Pretoria have visited the four students, aged between 19 and 27, it said.

“The students’ families and the university where they study have been notified of the incident,” it said.

Wisma Putra said the high commission to continue monitoring the students to ensure their safety and welfare.

The students sustained injuries in the robbery in which one of them was shot in the leg and the others were stabbed. — Bernama