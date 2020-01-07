Two men charged with attempted murder after cop run over on Xmas eve in Melaka

Mohd Shamsul Abu Hassan and Sarudin Rahman pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh. — AFP file pic

MELAKA, Jan 7 — Two unemployed men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with attempting to murder a policeman last month.

Mohd Shamsul Abu Hassan, 46, and Sarudin Rahman, 54, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh.

They were charged with attempting to murder Lance Corporal Muhamed Hazwal Mohamed Zambri by running a Proton Saga car into the policeman at a traffic light intersection in Taman Rambai Utama here at 6pm on December 24 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and fine, if found guilty.

Mohd Shamsul and Sarudin, both unrepresented, were allowed bail of RM3,000 in one surety each and also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station. Deputy public prosecutor Raudhah Mazman prosecuted.

The court set February 11 for mention. — Bernama