AirAsia offers low fares to six routes in Sabah, Sarawak in conjunction with CNY

SEPANG, Jan 7 — AirAsia is offering one-way ticket fares for as low as RM149 and RM169 for late-night flights involving six routes in Sabah and Sarawak in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration from January 21 to 31.

Flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri, as well as Johor Baru to Sibu are priced at RM149, while flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and Tawau are offered at a special price of RM169.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the low-cost airline would also increase flights to 20 popular routes across Malaysia as well as to Singapore, which would involve 65,826 seats.

“The flights include Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Penang, Sibu, Tawau and Singapore as well as flights from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, and Penang.

“The special late-night flights mean additional 12,960 seats to selected towns in Sabah and Sarawak for the festive period,” he said at the announcement of the special late-night flights here today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who was at the event said, the ministry welcomed AirAsia’s move to lower the fares and increase flights during the festive season, especially to Sabah and Sarawak.

According to Loke, he often received feedback from people living in Kuala Lumpur especially students who could not return to Sabah and Sarawak during the festive season due to high ticket prices and lack of flights.

“Unlike us who live in Peninsular Malaysia they do not have other alternatives to return to their hometowns. As such the fixed fares and additional flights will be helpful for people from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama