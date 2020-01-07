Affendi Buang begins duty as chief of Defence Force

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang inspects troops at Wisma Pertahanan, Kuala Lumpur January 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The new Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang officially began his duty at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The 21st Chief of Defence Force took over from Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin. The handing over of duties ceremony was on January 2.

Affendi, 57, who had served as Chief of Air Force since December 21, 2016 prior to his latest appointment, took the salute and inspected a guard of honour at Padang Kawad, Dataran Wisma Pertahanan before heading to his office to begin work.

Born on August 21, 1962 in Kuching, Sarawak, Affendi is the second Royal Malaysian Air Force chief to be appointed to head the defence force, after Gen Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin.

Also present at the ceremony were Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi, Air Force Chief Lt Gen Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad and Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob. — Bernama