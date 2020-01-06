‘Billion Dollar Whale’ co-author blasts Jho Low’s interview with Singapore daily

Tom Wright holds a copy of ‘Billion Dollar Whale’, a book he co-wrote with Bradley Hope, in Kuala Lumpur September 25, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Wall Street Journal journalist and co-author of Billion Dollar Whale Tom Wright called fugitive financier Low Taek Jho’s interview with The Straits Times “pointless.”

Wright said Low did not address the multiple criminal charges against him by Malaysian and US authorities.

“Jho Low gives pointless interview to Straits Times without answering multiple charges against him by US and Malaysian authorities. He’s still on the run in China,” said Wright on Twitter.

In another post, Wright refutes Low’s claim that he is in Europe.

“Here’s a pick up of interview. Notice how Low claims to ST that he’s in Europe. He’s in China.”

Wright, together with Bradley Hope, wrote the best-selling Billion Dollar Whale which is about how Low allegedly masterminded the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

This morning, ST published its interview with Low where he reiterated that he is being made the scapegoat for the 1MDB scandal.

In the interview, Low again portrayed himself as a middleman, albeit one who “worked for the benefit of Malaysia and advanced Malaysia’s Government-to-Government connections with key allies.”

He claimed to have helped build relationships that have “directly or indirectly assisted Malaysia, including helping Malaysians that were stranded during the crisis in Egypt to get safely back home to Malaysia via Saudi Arabia; the increase in Haj quotas for Malaysian Muslims.”

Low also told ST that he had been offered asylum half a year ago but refused to disclose the nation’s name out of “serious personal safety concerns.”