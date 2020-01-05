Warisan has special campaign song for Kimanis

KIMANIS, Jan 5 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is using a specially composed song in the campaign for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election to win the heart of voters in the constituency.

The song was first played to the Kimanis constituents at the launch of a Warisan branch in Kampung Kelatuan near here today.

Local artistes, Abu Bakar Ellah, also known as Ampal, and Francis Landong, have specially composed the song, to the catchy tune of a local song by singer Thomas Intiang, for the party campaign in the by-election.The idea was mooted by Warisan vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony. The original song, with the title Pembayaran Ansur-Ansur, was popular in the 1990s.

Today, the modified version of the song, was played and sung by Bersatu members to bring across the party’s message and why constituents should ensure victory for its candidate, Datuk Karim Bujang.

Among the lyrics to the song are “Kalau mahu senang undilah Warisan, Kalau mahu maju undilah Karim Bujang, Undilah Parti Warisan”.

Abu Bakar, when introducing the song, said other Warisan members also contributed ideas in forming the lyrics for the song.

Later, Mohd Shafie Apdal, joined other party leaders in singing the song.

They included Anthony, who is Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, Kuamut Assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah and Kota Belud Member of Parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between Karim, 67, and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, of Barisan Nasional (BN). — Bernama