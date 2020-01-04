Kimanis by-election nomination incident-free, say police

Supporters of Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Karim Bujang are seen the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort January 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Jan 4 — The nomination process for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election proceeded smoothly and was free of any untoward incidents, said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

“We also did not receive any complaints or reports during the course of the nomination process,” he said when met by the media at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir here, which served as the nomination centre.

He said there would be a 793-strong police presence, comprising 125 officers and 668 men, until polling day on Jan 18 and that additional personnel would be mobilised if required.

The commissioner also reminded the candidates, their agents and supporters to abide by directives issued by the authorities during the campaign period and on polling day.

“Do not engage in any provocation or enmity,” he said, adding they should refer to the Election Offences Act for guidance.

This included candidates and their parties getting permits from the police before conducting campaigns in public places.

The by-election sees a straight fight between Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, of Parti Warisan Sabah and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, from Barisan Nasional. — Bernama