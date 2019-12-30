Report: Zakir Naik sues Ramasamy again for alleged defamation

Dr Zakir Naik has sued Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy (pic) with yet another defamation suit, the second within three months. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik has sued Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy with yet another defamation suit, the second within three months.

Malaysiakini reported that Ramasamy had confirmed receiving the writ of summons today and has instructed his lawyers to respond to the matter.

Law firm Messrs Akberdin & Co, which is representing Dr Zakir, served the writ.

In the same report, it was also stated that the suit was filed over Ramasamy’s comment that was published by The Malaysian Insight in its article titled “DAP leader accuses Zakir camp of ‘faking’ Tamil Tigers revival” dated November 8.

The report quoted Ramasamy claiming that Dr Zakir’s supporters had produced disinformation purporting a movement to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), even though the LTTE had been defunct for 10 years.

In October, Dr Zakir had sued Ramasamy for defamation over his statements in four articles between 2016 and August 2019.