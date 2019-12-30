Police will jam private drones during Ambang 2020 New Year’s Eve event

KL police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters after conducting a walkabout at Cheras Leisure Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Firm action will be taken against individuals who fly drones during the new year’s eve celebration tomorrow night, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said the use of drones by the public during the celebration was not allowed and the police would act to kill a drone which is flown in the area of the celebration.

“A special police team will use a special device to jam or kill a drone which is flown by any individual in the area.

“So, so we seek the co-operation of the public against flying drones as it is an offence to do so and we do not want a collision of drones flown by members of the public with those belonging to the authorities.

“A drone can also fall on someone,” he told a media conference on road closures and traffic control during Ambang 2020 at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here.

Mazlan said over 1,000 policemen and officers would be on duty during the celebration from 8am to after midnight tomorrow night.

He said over 20,000 visitors were expected for the celebration which would be held simultaneously with the launching of the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 and a 2020 Malaysian Christmas Open House.

In addition, Mazlan said 30 main roads in the national capital and Putrajaya would be closed in stages from 8pm tomorrow.

Among the roads that would be closed were Jalan Kuching, Jalan Raja around Dataran Merdeka, along Jalan Ampang and Jalan Yap Kwan Seng at KLCC, Jalan Raja Chulan to Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Imbi, Jalan Jinjang Utara and several other major roads including those around the Putrajaya Corporation Complex.

Mazlan said several locations were expected to be areas of visitors’ focus during the new year’s eve, namely, Dataran Merdeka, Putrajaya Corporation Complex, KLCC, Pavillion Shopping Centre, Sunway Velocity Cheras, Jinjang Utara Public Field and Solaris Publika.

“The public should opt for public transportations such as Light Rail Transit (LRT) which has been extended until 1.30am.

“Inquiries can be made by contacting KL Traffic Hotline at 03-20719777 or Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station,” he added. — Bernama