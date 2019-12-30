Eight minutes added to dawn prayers time in Melaka

The eight-minute additional time is supposed to be nationwide. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Dec 30 — An extra eight minutes is added to the current time of the Subuh (dawn) prayers in Melaka, effective immediately.

The state mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said the matter was approved by the Melaka Islamic Religious Council.

“The 116th National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Committee meeting on Nov 20 and 21 decided that eight minutes to be added to the current dawn prayers time across the country.

“We are in support of the matter and the announcement of its implementation (in the state) has been issued today,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

On Nov 29, Malaysian Islamic Development Department director-general Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim was reported to have said that although the eight-minute additional time had to be made nationwide, the decision was subject to the states. — Bernama