Indian tourists will now be able to travel without a tourist visa to Malaysia

The new procedure for tourists of Indian nationality will be in effect from January 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Starting January 2020, tourists from India will be able to visit Malaysia without needing to apply for a tourist visa beforehand.

The exemption is valid for the entire year until December 2020.

In a federal gazette signed by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the visa exemption for tourists of Indian nationality states that they only need to register for an electronic travel document.

“A tourist must register himself or via a travel agency in India that is registered with a Malaysian representative office based in India.

“The online travel document must be used within three months of application registration done.

"The traveler is only limited to a 15-day travel period and is not allowed to extend his stay.

"Entry into Malaysia must be done via designated airports or immigration control posts," the gazette stated.

Immigration control posts include Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (Johor), Johor Bahru Train Station (Johor), Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (Tanjung Kupang, Johor) immigration control post, Padang Besar (Perlis), Bukit Kayu Hitam (Changloon, Kedah), Sungai Tujoh (Sarawak) or Tedungan immigration control post (Batu Danau Limbang district, Fifth Division, Sarawak).

“Tourists are prohibited from entering the country with any other types of passes.

“A tourist must also possess a return ticket to India or a travel air ticket to any country if he travels by air,” the gazette said.

Upon arrival in Malaysia, tourists have to present evidence that they have sufficient cash, a credit card or bank card as well as produce their itinerary in Malaysia.

They will then be allowed to re-register to enter Malaysia after 45 days from the date they leave Malaysia.



