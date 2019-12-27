Number of flood victims in Segamat remains at 30 this morning

JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 ― The number of flood victims still housed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Segamat remained at 30 from seven families this morning.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said that as of 8am today, the victims from Kampung Batu Badak were still at PPS Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak.

He said although the weather was good around Segamat, the residents could not return home as their houses were still flooded with stagnant water. ― Bernama