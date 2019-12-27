Dong Jiao Zong says will abide by court order, cancel Chinese congress

General view of the Dong Jiao Zong building in Kajang August 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Dong Jiao Zong said today it will abide by a court order barring the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference from going ahead tomorrow.

The order was obtained by the police for fear of possible riots and affray from opposing parties.

The coalition of Chinese educationists said it received the court order from the police at 5.10pm today.

“The police had obtained a court order on the grounds of disturbing the peace and not allow the Conference of Chinese Association to be held on the morning of December 28, 2019, at the New Era University College Auditorium, hence Dong Jiao Zong had to cancel the conference, calling on all delegates and organisations to cancel the attendance for the conference.

“We will provide further feedback after the internal discussions throughout the day,” the statement read.

Earlier today, Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dazffir Mohd Yussof explained that many police reports had been lodged across the country on the congress.

To preserve public order and safety, the police, especially the Kajang district police, applied for the order to prevent any disturbances that could cause public anxiety in the district.

This comes after Malay-Muslim groups said they will hold two demonstrations in protest against the conference: one at the New Era College to try to stop the event and another at Kajang Stadium.

Initially, around 1,000 people were expected to attend the event, from representatives of school boards, parent-teachers associations and alumni associations, to those from the Malay and ethnic Indian communities, to discuss the teaching of the jawi script in vernacular schools.