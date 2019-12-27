Fearing riots and affray, cops get court order barring Chinese congress from going ahead

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dazffir Mohd Yussof said the order was delivered to Dong Zong, one of the event’s co-organisers, at 5pm today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The police said today they have obtained a court order barring organisers from holding the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference in Kajang tomorrow.

They also urged the public to not attend the congress, or any other events held by groups in protest of the former — fearing that riots and affray may happen in response to the event organised by Dong Jiao Zong.

“There were many police reports lodged across the country regarding the congress. To preserve public order and safety, the police, especially the Kajang district police, have applied for the order to prevent disturbance against public order that could cause public anxiety in this district.

“The police urge all parties to obey the law and court order. We will take strict action against those who refuse to comply,” Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dazffir Mohd Yussof said in a statement.

He said the order was delivered to Dong Zong, one of the event’s co-organisers, at 5pm today.

A copy of the order from Kajang Magistrate’s Court sighted by Malay Mail signed by Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain stated that it was issued to “prevent public disturbance, loss of life, riots or affray” should the congress go ahead.

This comes after Malay-Muslim groups said they will hold two demonstrations in protest against the conference: one at the New Era College to try to stop the event and another at Kajang Stadium.

Angkatan Gerak Minda Malaysia (Agra) said the group, together with student group Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) and Malay rights group Perkasa, have called for an early morning rally in front of the venue.

The chairman of a coalition called “NGO Melayu Islam Bangkit”, Masridzi Sat, also said 40 groups have already agreed to join the stadium rally which is located just over 1km from the New Era College.

Islamist party PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had also warned the ethnic Chinese group to remember that its members are living in “a Malay world”, and therefore should not overstep its purported boundaries.

Yesterday, Dong Zong President Tan Tai Kim said the group will cooperate with the police to ensure the safety of the Chinese Organisations Joint Conference after threats by Malay-Muslim groups.

Tan said around 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, from representatives of school boards, parent-teachers associations and alumni associations, to those from the Malay and ethnic Indian communities.