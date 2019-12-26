Indonesian woman detained in Kuching, more than RM60,000 worth of drugs seized on Christmas eve

Further checks on the three suspects revealed that they had past criminal records regarding drug possession. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Dec 26 — A police raid on Christmas Eve here led to the detention of an Indonesian woman and two local men as well as the seizure of about 403 grams of the syabu drugs and 38 Erimin 5 pills all of which were worth more than RM61,000.

Sarawak Narcotics CID Head, Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid said today the raid was carried out on a house in Jalan Selangan Batu at about 11pm on Tuesday as the two male suspects aged 25 and 27 years were engrossed in packing the suspected drugs.

“The Indonesian woman was then in a room upstairs when the raid was made,” he said in a statement here.

Further checks on the three suspects revealed that they had past criminal records regarding drug possession.

“Police had obtained a court order to detain them for seven days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking besides Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act (for drug possession and consumption),” he added. — Bernama