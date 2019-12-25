UPSI to revive use of jawi script next year

Examples of khat calligraphy in Balik Pulau, Penang August 6, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Beginning next year, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) will revive the use of the Jawi script at its two campuses — the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus in Proton City and the Sultan Abdul Jalil Shah Campus — in an effort to elevate the writing as a national heritage.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said UPSI would help the Education Ministry in its efforts to empower the script as according to the history of the university, its establishment was to champion the Malay language and literature.

“I encourage the Jawi script to be included in all banners of student programmes as well as signage at residential colleges and faculties to empower it as a national heritage,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohammad Shatar said that the decline in today’s generation’s interest in the script especially among UPSI students should be addressed.

He said under its Bachelor of Education (Malay Language) programme, UPSI also offered minor courses in the Jawi script. — Bernama