Facebook ‘friend’ sought after couple robbed in Lima Kedai, woman sexually assaulted

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — It was traumatic experience for a 23-year-old woman who travelled to Johor for a part-time modelling job offer when she and her boyfriend were not only robbed but she was also sexually assaulted in an incident in Lima Kedai in Iskandar Puteri near here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 1.30pm incident occurred when the woman and her boyfriend, 20, both from Kuala Lumpur, were travelling in a Perodua Myvi car with the suspect to a destination.

He said prior to that, the suspect through Facebook had offered the woman RM3,000 to do a part-time modelling job which prompted the woman and her boyfriend to travel to the state.

An hour before the incident, the woman and her boyfriend fetched the suspect from Pontian and then heading to Lima Kedai.

“As they reached a dead-end road near Lima Kedai, the suspect suddenly pulled out a long machete from the back of the car and placed it on the neck of the boyfriend and forced him into the car boot compartment,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said the suspect then sexually assaulted the woman and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

The suspect then drove to an oil palm plantation in Pontian and left both victims on the roadside while he fled using the Myvi car and threatened the woman that he would distribute the video if she alerted the police, he said, adding the both victims later lodged a police report.

Dzulkhairi said the woman and her boyfriend lost about RM60,000 including the Perodua Myvi, which belonged to a friend of the male victim. — Bernama