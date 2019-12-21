Dr M: KL Summit produced tangible outcomes in bid to improve state of Muslim ummah

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur December 21, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― The convening of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 has resulted in tangible outcomes being outlined in a bid to bring progress and improve the state of the Muslim ummah, according to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said the summit had witnessed the exchange of 18 successful exchange of instruments in various fields including advanced hi-technology; media collaboration; centre of excellence; food security and youth leadership and exchange programmes.

“There are several more in the pipeline which are being worked out resulting from discussions during this Summit,” he said in his closing remarks at the four-day summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today. ― Bernama