Air Selangor announces 348 areas in Klang Valley to face water cuts after Sg Semenyih fouled

An aerial view of the Semenyih Dam area. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant had to be fully shut down today following an incident of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

The management of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said the large scale work stoppage would result in 348 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption following the pollution.

According to the statement, a river monitoring team from Air Selangor and Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) had already been mobilised to identify the source of the odour pollution along Sungai Semenyih and its tributaries.

Air Selangor had activated the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to provide assistance to customers who were affected by the incident, said the statement.

Currently, the statement said, Air Selangor could not say when the plant would become operational again and the resumption of supply as it would depend on the level of pollution that had occurred.

The cause of the pollution and the parties responsible for the contamination were being identified and the development on the incident would be divulged by Air Selangor from time to time.

‘‘The public can refer to the Air Selangor cell-phone application, Facebook and Air Selangor Instagram or our website www.airselangor.com for information which will be updated from time to time,’’ said the statement. — Bernama