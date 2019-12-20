Rich Muslim nations should support poored ones in education, says Qatari Shura Council member

Hend Abd Rahman Al-Muftah (2nd left) is seen here with fellow speakers after a special session on the second day of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 December 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― Rich Muslim countries should support poorer counterparts in order to enhance the quality of education and life, said Hend Abd Rahman Al-Muftah, a member of Qatar Shura Council.

Hend, who took part as one of the speakers for special session titled “Why Education is the key of National Development” at Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019, said increased collaboration in education should be made a priority in to change the stereotype of Muslims in the world.

“What do we really need are collaborating and completing each other where the rich country can support the poor country and that is one of the parts that we talk in today's session.

“We have excellent settings when it comes to infrastructure education and research, come point with wealth of the Muslim country, they have nature resources, good work that can be part in such investment.

“So all what we need is just enhancing the collaboration and more focus on science and technology in order to move forwards,” she told reporters on the sidelines after the session at the KL Convention Centre today.

Oil-rich Qatar is one of the richest countries in the Gulf and has emerged as an education hub rivalling its neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It was also seen as a more progressive and less feudalistic compared to its neighbours and is home to Al-Jazeera network, the media conglomerate that has caused friction with some Muslim nations.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia along with the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting “terrorism”.

Doha has denied the allegations and accused its neighbours of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.

Sheikh Mohammed said the terrorism accusation has been proved to have “no basis at all” by the international community.

The blockading nations have demanded that Qatar cease interactions with their rival Iran, shut down Al Jazeera, and close a Turkish military base.