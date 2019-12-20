Law minister: Safety of any person in custody must be assured

Handcuffed suspects are seen at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex October 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Any person in the custody of any law enforcement agency must be assured of their safety, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He was commenting on the decision by the Johor Baru High Court which ruled that the family of Syed Mohd Azlan Syed Mohamed Nur who died in police custody in November 2014, be awarded compensation.

“There must be accountability and any person in the custody of any law enforcement agency must be assured of their safety,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Liew stressed that the government would continue to pursue the establishment of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) that would have the authority to look into such cases independently and ensure accountability.

“The IPCMC will not only hold the police accountable but as part of its statutory mandate will also act on issues pertaining to the welfare and interests of the police force,” he said.

Liew said the government would re-engage all stakeholders including the police and the society in its efforts to refine the IPCMC Bill.

He said the government also welcomes any additional recommendations to the Bill. — Bernama