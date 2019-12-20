In ‘report card’, Mujahid calls ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ his biggest achievement for 2019

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Shah Alam December 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa describes the success of making the concept of ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ (mercy to all creations) as part of the country’s policy as his biggest achievement for this year.

The new Islamic administration policy which previously received criticisms from certain parties was endorsed by the Cabinet on October 25.

The concept that is universal, inclusive, transparent to produce a harmonious society of various backgrounds, races and faiths has also been approved by the Rulers’ Council.

“It was a huge success when the 254th meeting of the Conference of Rulers on July 4, approved the proposal on the implementation of the Negara Rahmah concept based on Rahmatan Lil Alamin values as decided at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs meeting.

“Despite the challenges, we managed to realise it through a democratic process which has never been done before by the previous administration,” he said when presenting the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs) ‘report card’ here yesterday.

The government through the 2020 Budget has also allocated a sum of RM10 million in order for the Rahmatan Lil Alamin policy to be fully implemented next year.

Apart from the policy, the report card carrying the theme ‘Towards Negara Rahmah’ also listed down achievements based on seven clusters namely judicial and legislative; preaching and media; education and human capital; halal and Tabung Haji; mosque; “maqasid” and socio-economic research. — Bernama