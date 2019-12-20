Flood situation in several states shows improvement

A man wades through floodwater after retrieving items from his house in Rompin December 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The flood situation in several states is improving as the number of evacuees dropped significantly tonight compared to this morning with Kelantan still recording the highest number of victims so far.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana application, Kelantan recorded 2,092 evacuees from 770 families as at 6pm today, compared to 2,642 people from 903 families this morning.

Pasir Mas, the worst affected district, saw the displacement of 1,910 people from 720 families while Jeli recorded 182 victims from 50 families, all of whom was taking shelter at 11 relief centres (PPS).

Meanwhile, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas was still above the danger level at 10.35 metres (danger point at 9 metres) while the Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat was above the alert level of 2.20 metres (alert point at 2.15 metres).

In Johor, the number of flood victims in three districts namely Kluang, Batu Pahat and Segamat has dropped to 811 people from 196 families compared with 1,229 people from 303 families this morning.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said in a statement that all victims were housed in 15 PPS with Segamat recording the highest number of victims (578 people), Kluang (180 people) and Batu Pahat (53 people).

Two roads in Segamat — Jalan Paya Badang and Jalan Putting — are still closed to all types of vehicles due to flooding, while in Mersing only one road is opened — Jalan Telok Arong — but only for light vehicles.

In Pahang, only Temerloh still affected by floods with 318 people from 89 families taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Kapor and SK Bukit Cermin, while the flood situation in Rompin and Bera has fully recovered.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the number of flood victims also dropped from 1,763 evacuees in 15 PPS this morning to 284 victims at four PPS.

In Tenom, three PPS are still in operation with 83 victims, while in Beaufort, the number of evacuees at one PPS has recorded a slight increase from 106 victims this morning to 201 individuals tonight. — Bernama