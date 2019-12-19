Dewan Negara passes repeal of Anti-Fake News Act

Deputy Minister Hanipa Maidin said the Dewan Negara passed the repeal of the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 (Act 803) after the Bill was tabled for second reading today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Dewan Negara passed the repeal of the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 (Act 803) after the Bill was tabled for second reading today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin when winding up the debate on the bill said the repeal was in line with the government’s commitment to abolish unjust laws.

He said it was also to ensure that the media has the freedom to carry out checks and balances on the government’s administration.

“We cannot enslave people through unjust laws because freedom is the most precious thing,” he said.

Act 803 was passed during the previous government administration.

The Bill 2018 was first passed at the Dewan Rakyat on August 16 last year and but was rejected by the Dewan Negara. The Bill was then passed by the Dewan Rakyat on October 9 this year.

Mohamed Hanipa, when met by Bernama said the existing laws were sufficient and could be amended if they were unable to address the issue of fake news. — Bernama