KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia Securities was halted at 4.45pm and the matter is currently being investigated.

“We will notify all relevant parties as soon as the issue has been resolved,” said Bursa Malaysia Information Services in a note to its information vendors.

At 4.45pm, The FBM KLCI was at 1,596.01, down 3.1 points. — Bernama