Four nabbed, stolen cars worth RM1m seized

SUNGAI BULOH, Dec 18 — Four people including a woman have been arrested in connection with the theft of seven luxury vehicles worth about RM1 million here.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said acting on a tip-off, police raided a workshop in Jalan Genting Klang, Kuala Lumpur on December 4 and arrested a man and a woman.

The following day, police picked up two more suspects in Sentul — one from a condominium and the other from a workshop, she told a press conference at the district police headquarters today.

The suspects, who include an Indonesian, are aged between 25 and 43.

Police also seized seven luxury vehicles of various types, including a Mercedes Benz CLK 200, BMW GT 5351 and Honda Accord, in follow-up operations, she added.

“The suspects comprise an unemployed man, a car repossessor, a factory worker and a mechanic and some have served as caretakers of luxury vehicles stolen by the syndicate,” she said.

She said the syndicate has been operating since January this year.

The stolen vehicles were kept in several condos and car workshops in Setapak and Sentul.

She said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to approach car owners with arrears in repayments and tow away their cars.

“The repossessed vehicles were supposed to be sent to the bank, but the syndicate kept the vehicles using fake registration plate numbers and sold the cars online for between RM30,000 and RM50,000 each,” she said.

Police got their break after a 35-year-old workshop owner reported that a Porsche Panamera belonging to his customer from Singapore had been stolen from his house in Taman Subang Murni, near here, on December 1.

“A review of a closed-circuit camera showed that the car was towed away by a number of individuals who introduced themselves as car repossessors to the security guard at the house and said the vehicle was in arrears.

“The security guard believed the suspects and allowed them to enter, and they then proceeded to remove the fence of the workshop owner’s house,” she added.

Shafa’aton said the suspects, who have been in remand since December 5, are being investigated under Section 379/447 of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and trespassing. — Bernama