Police believe suspect in Myanmar woman’s murder still in Penang

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspect was a close family member of the woman. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KEPALA BATAS, Dec 17 — Police believe that a Myanmar man wanted in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old woman from his country in Butterworth is still hiding in Penang.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspect was a close family member of the woman but he disappeared after the incident.

Records showed that the man is still in the country, he told a press conference here today.

The body of Yoon Hati Htike, 29, was found in the master bedroom of her rented unit on the 19th floor of an apartment block last night. She had a stab wound to her neck and police believe she had been dead for more than 48 hours.

“The CCTV recording shows the woman going up to her apartment at about midnight on Saturday (December 14) while the suspect was seen coming down from there at 3am on the same day,” he said.

Noorzainy said investigations showed that both the suspect and the woman were holders of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card and they entered Malaysia legally in 2013.

The woman, who held an engineering degree from a Myanmar university, worked as a clinic assistant and interpreter for Myanmar patients. — Bernama