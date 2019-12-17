Floods ease in Johor, Pahang

Five routes in the Kota Tinggi district remain closed to vehicles, namely KM59, KM70, KM72-73 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Mersing; KM43 Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai and Jalan Felda Aping Timur. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Flood situation in Johor and Pahang is improving with more evacuees in both states were allowed to return home.

In Johor, the number of flood victims has dropped to 5,651 people from 1,563 families as of 4.30pm compared to 7,944 people from 2,170 families recorded at noon.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the Johor Bahru district was the latest to recover from the floods, leaving seven districts, namely, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Segamat and Kulai, still affected by the disaster.

“Thus far, 32 temporary relief centres have been closed while other 71 PPS are still open statewide,” he said in a statement.

Five routes in Kota Tinggi district are still closed to all vehicles as they are still submerged in flood waters, namely, KM59, KM70, KM72-73 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Mersing; KM43 Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai and Jalan Felda Aping Timur.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the Social Welfare Department (SWD)’s Disaster Info Portal reported that as of 8 pm only three districts, namely, Rompin, Temerloh and Bera, were still flooded with the number of evacuees being evacuated to 10 PPS stood at 1,049 people from 271 families.

Flood situation in Raub has fully recovered with the last three PPS which housed 66 victims from 41 families, were closed this afternoon.

To date, Rompin district remains the worst affected by the disaster and recorded the highest number of displaced people at 1,005 from 261 families.

They are housed PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Pianggu with 283 people from 82 families, SK Sarang Tiong (214 people, 45 families), Kampung Setajam (187 people, 51 families) and Rekoh community hall (119 people, 32 families).

Meanwhile, the Bukit Serok Orang Asli Economic Centre currently housed 92 people from 21 families, Kampung Denai community hall (49 victims, 13 families), Bukit Lepas community hall (33 people, eight families) and Telok Gading hall in Tanjung Gemok (28 people, nine families).

In the meantime, there is one PPS still open in Temerloh and Bera, namely, the Kampung Paya Luas community hall in Temerloh which housed 19 people from four families and PPS Kampung Pasal community hall in Bera accommodated 25 evacuees from six families.

The Pahang Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement reported that six rivers in the state were on alert level, namely, Sungai Lepar, Sungai Kuantan and Sungai Belat (all in Kuantan), Sungai Tembeling and Sungai Pahang in Jerantut and Sungai Triang in Bera. ― Bernama



