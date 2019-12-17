Dr M plays down Pakistan PM's absence from KL Summit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech during the 2019 South-east Asia Ulama Multaqa gathering in Sepang November 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes his counterpart from Pakistan, Imran Khan has his own reasons for not being able to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019.

“That is his choice. We cannot force. In Islam, there is no compulsion. He cannot make it, perhaps he has some other problems,” he told reporters after checking on preparations for the summit that will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement issued today, confirmed that Imran will not be attending the KL Summit 2019 taking place here from tomorrow till Saturday.

Dr Mahathir said King Salman felt that it was better for issues involving Muslims to be discussed at the full OIC meeting instead of among several countries only.

“His Majesty felt that such matters should not be discussed between two or three countries only, should have an OIC meeting, and I agree with him,” he said.

Asked if he would not hold the summit in future, the prime minister said it had been held several times before without involving all Islamic countries.

“We had scholarly discussions and it was okay. But we wanted this one to be slightly bigger and we did not want people to say they were not invited,” he said.

In a statement earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the KL Summit, which is into its fifth edition, is a non-governmental organisation initiative, supported by the Malaysian government.

Dr Mahathir was supposed to attend a dialogue session at the ongoing Youth KL Summit, a prelude event to the KL Summit.

But the session could not take place due to his video conference with King Salman. — Bernama