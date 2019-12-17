Chief sec denies there will be reshuffle of ministry heads

Chief secretary Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar speaks during the meeting of government officers with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya April 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Dec 17 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ismail Bakar has denied that there will be a reshuffle of secretaries-general (KSU) involving several ministries soon.

He said the report released by news portal The Malaysian Insight yesterday was untrue and that it was just some people’s perception.

“I haven’t heard anything official (on the replacement of secretaries-general). These are people’s perception,” he told reporters briefly after opening the 28th Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) triennial convention here today.

He was commenting on the news portal report that five secretaries-general were expected to be replaced by the end of the year, to further strengthen the ministry’s operations.

Asked if the reshuffle was at the request of the respective ministers, Ismail simply replied “No.”

Earlier in his opening speech, Ismail reminded civil servants to remain loyal to the government no matter who is in power.

“We as civil servants who have been appointed have pledged that we will obey the government in building a strong and successful nation for the future.

“Integrity must be maintained. We must not question the government’s decision. As the implementers we carry out our tasks with integrity to enable the people to enjoy the best services possible,” he said. — Bernama