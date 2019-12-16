Transport Ministry to look into Labis residents’ complaints over double-track rail project

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (centre) officiates Johor Port Berhad’s milestone volume handling of one million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) for 2019 December 16, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, Dec 16 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that his ministry will look into complaints raised by residents affected by the Gemas-Johor Baru double-tracking project that will go through Labis town.

He said the ministry understands that there has been criticism and feedback from Labis residents regarding the project.

Loke said the main issue highlighted by residents is that they don't want the double-tracking project to split Labis town into two different areas.

“The ministry will ask the project contractor on the direction of the double-tracking project’s construction in Labis.

“I have also directed the ministry’s development unit and the project contractor to look at other options,” said Loke.

He added that once the options are made available, he will then have another discussion with the project contractor to address the issue.

Loke was speaking to reporters after launching a ceremony to mark the record one million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit ships that passed through Johor Port here today.

Loke also confirmed receiving official letters on the resident's dissatisfaction over the project from Labis MP Pang Hok Liong and Bekok assemblyman Dr S. Ramakrishnan.

He said despite the residents’ grouses, the double-tracking project will proceed as it is a very important development for the country and the project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

“We will review the track’s 200km alignment, which is very long,” said Loke.

Earlier today, The Star reported that the state government will meet all parties involved in the double-tracking project following public backlash on its planned route in Labis town.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said he planned on meeting the Public Works Department (PWD) to get a detailed report on the development.

The Gemas-Johor Baru double-tracking project is estimated to cost RM12.4billion. It will have a total of 14 stations in Johor – Tenang, Chamek, Senai, Segamat, Genuang, Labis, Bekok, Paloh, Kluang, Mengkibol, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Kulai and Kempas Baru.



