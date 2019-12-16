Tabung Haji prepares 2020-2024 blueprint to further improve Haj services

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is in the midst of preparing a five-year blueprint for 2020 to 2024, to further improve the quality of its Haj services and operations.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff said the blueprint which is the first such plan to be introduced by the board, is expected to be ready in the first quarter of next year, to enable TH to undertake early planning in line with development underway in Makkah and Madinah.

“There are many physical changes taking place in the Holy Land, such as the tearing down of old hotels, construction of new ones and other accommodation, and this requires TH to assess the services being provided.

“For example, hotels we use are currently located about 950 metres from the Grand Mosque (Masjidil Haram), and if in the future, the journey between accommodation and the mosque becomes longer, this will have an impact on pilgrims,” he said at a recent press conference, adding that TH will need to consider matters such as the ages of Haj pilgrims and their mobility.

In this connection, TH is currently gathering information and viewpoints from various stakeholders.

Nik Mohd Hasyudeen also explained that the blueprint will take into account Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, specifically aspects which involve developments and upgrading efforts in the Holy Land.

On whether the unfolding changes in the Holy Land will affect the cost of Haj operations, he said this was a challenge which TH would take on, “to find the best ways to provide quality services”. — Bernama