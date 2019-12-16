Selangor govt sets up committee to safeguard Orang Asli welfare

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, visit the Pulau Carey Orang Asli community at Kampung Budaya Mah Meri in Kuala Langat November 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — The Selangor government has set up a permanent committee on matters pertaining to the well-being of the Orang Asli community to ensure a more focused development involving the group in the state in the future.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the setting up of a permanent committee last week was in line with the intention of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who wanted the well-being of the Orang Asli community in the state more protected.

“Exco Hee Loy Sian will chair the permanent committee beginning next year. With its establishment (a permanent committee), there are several matters related to the well-being and development of Orang Asli community that we can focus on.

“The establishment of the permanent committee has also been agreed through the state executive council and allocation (for the permanent committee) will be made available next year,” he told reporters after attending the Selangor government departments’ monthly assembly here today.

On November 3, Sultan Sharafuddin wanted the federal and state governments to review the declining amount of allocation channelled to the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) since 2017.

The Selangor Sultan also expressed his hope that the interests of Orang Asli to be continuously protected with a focus on the basic development of the community.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged the Orang Asli community to pay more attention to the education of their young people so that they would not be left behind from the current state of development in Selangor. — Bernama