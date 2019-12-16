MetMalaysia: Heavy rains expected in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah

A mother and son are evacuated from their flooded home in Besut December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an orange category weather warning alert on heavy rainfall in several districts in Johor, Pahang and Terengganu until tomorrow, and Sabah until Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi in Johor; Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Rompin in Pahang and Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was forecast to hit Keningau, Tambunan, Ranau, Kota Belud, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah until Wednesday.

The north-east monsoon rains have caused floods in nine out of 10 districts in Johor as well as two districts in Pahang.

As of 1pm today, 9,435 people from 2,258 families had been evacuated in Johor with the affected areas being Muar, Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru and Kulai.

While in Pahang, as at noon, 1,055 people from 271 families had been evacuated in Rompin and 19 flood victims were evacuated in Temerloh.

Meanwhile, strong winds of between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour with waves reaching 3.5 meters high are also forecast over the coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East Johor.

This can cause seawater to overflow into estuaries and coastal areas, the statement said. — Bernama