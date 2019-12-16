Lawyer Hafarizam’s money laundering case to be heard June 8

Umno lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The High Court here today fixed 12 days from June 8 to hear the money laundering charges involving RM15 million against Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set 12 days from June 8, for three consecutive weeks, except Fridays, for the trial of the lawyer who often represented Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in civil cases during his tenure as prime minister.

DPP Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said the prosecution would call at least 30 witnesses at the trial.

On the first count, Mohd Hafarizam was alleged to have deposited two cheques for a total of RM11.5 million into the bank account of his legal firm, Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, on April 16 and Nov 4, 2014.

Mohd Hafarizam was also charged with committing a similar offence, by depositing a cheque of RM3.5 million into the same account on Feb 12, 2015, and both offences were allegedly committed at the CIMB branch at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Counsel Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican represented Mohd Hafarizam. — Bernama