Near-miss for two cars after heavy rain triggers landslide in Kulai

Two cars teeter on the edge of a landslide at Taman Sentosa in Kulai December 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — Heavy continuous rainfall triggered a landslide at a housing area in Jalan Sutera 6/1, Taman Sentosa, Saleng, Kulai, near here.

Kulai Fire and Rescue Department operation officer Mohamad Haitimi Ahmad said there were no casualties in the 4.49pm incident.

However, he said two vehicles were almost dragged down along with mud flow.

He said six personnel in one fire engine were deployed to the location after receiving a distress call.

“The two vehicles almost plunged down with the mud flow but were moved to a safer place in time.

“The incident happened due to continuous heavy rain that caused water movement in the soil,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

As of 9pm, two evacuation centres have been opened in Kulai following heavy rainfall in the area, sheltering 113 evacuees from 36 families. — Bernama