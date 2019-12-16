Education Ministry approves RM400m allocation for research

Education Ministry Development Division deputy secretary Megat Azlani Megat Ramli said the allocation was to further expand the scope of research that could be carried out. — Reuters pic

MACHANG, Dec 16 — The Education Ministry has approved an allocation of RM400 million to undertake research works at 25 public universities nationwide next year.

Education Ministry Development Division deputy secretary Megat Azlani Megat Ramli said the allocation was to further expand the scope of research that could be carried out.

“The government wants their research (innovation) to be commercialised for the benefit of the people especially those living in rural areas,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Megat Azlani said previously, most of the research findings were kept for university use only, whereas the government allocated huge sums of funds for that purpose. — Bernama