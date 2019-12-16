Additional flood funds available, says Johor MB after evacuees top 9,000

A family seeks shelter at an evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Pianggu in Rompin December 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 16 — The state government has faced no problems allocating additional funds to the related agencies to help flood victims in state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the extra allocation, however, is subject to whether there is an absolute need for them.

“If it is necessary, we will provide. But in the meantime, our state’s Social Welfare Department (JKM) had provided RM1.1 million (in flood allocations) for this year.

“Even the federal government had provided RM500,000. So if there is a necessity, we will give, no problem,” he told reporters after visiting the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sedili Kechil evacuation centre, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, five Tenaga National Berhad (TNB) substations here had to be shut down since this evening due to safety factors following floods that affected five districts in Johor.

Johor TNB customer service head (retail division) Datuk Baderul Sham Saad said the five substations, located in Batu 2 Jalan Mawai and Mawai Lama here experienced a 0.84-megawatt (MW) loss of load.

“The shutdown caused power outages affecting 103 houses since 4.30pm. Many affected consumers we believe have been moved to evacuation centres,” he told Bernama when contacted here. — Bernama