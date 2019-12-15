Johor royal family to visit flood relief centres from tomorrow

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will visit flood victims tomorrow . ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 15 — Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah and other members of the Johor royal family will visit flood victims housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in the state starting tomorrow.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page today, Sultan Ibrahim also announced he will be meeting with representatives of the state government representatives, police and fire and rescue department to discuss the visit.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised affected victims to always follow instructions given by the rescue teams to ensure their safety.

As of 5pm, 5,592 victims from 1,549 families had been housed in 63 relief centres opened in nine districts of the state.

The PPS’ include 10 in Mersing, 14 (Kota Tinggi), 20 (Kluang), 11 (Segamat), two each in Batu Pahat, Kulai and Johor Bahru, and one each in Pontian and Muar. — Bernama