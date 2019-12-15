Jalur Gemilang flies proudly at Hollywood hotel as part of Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign

File picture of Malaysians holding the Jalur Gemilang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — In support of the Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM 2020) campaign and as a symbol of friendship between the United States and Malaysia, Hollywood’s iconic hotel, the Highland Gardens in Los Angeles, California has agreed to hoist the Malaysian flag in front of their lobby.

Tourism Ambassador to the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe, Kabir Khan Mohamad Reaz said the Jalur Gemilang would be fluttering in the hotel for the entire duration of the campaign, symbolising one of the campaign’s success stories in the United States.

“To have our beloved Jalur Gemilang hoisted in one of the world’s most powerful cities is a momentous achievement for Malaysia because Hollywood has approximately 3.59 million visitors annually from all over the globe.

“The Malaysian flag’s strategic location in an iconic hotel in the world’s most glamorous city will add a big boost to Malaysia’s visibility and awareness of the VM 2020 campaign,” he told Bernama today.

Kabir Khan, who is also a magician, was given the honour to hoist the Malaysian flag at the flag-raising ceremony last Thursday.

Also present at the ceremony were Tourism Malaysia Director (Los Angeles) Ednie Rahma Ab Rahim and Highland Gardens Hotel General Manager Jim Baklayan.

Kabir Khan was appointed as Tourism Ambassador recently to promote the campaign abroad with a view to attaining the target tourists from North America for 2020.

Apart from the United States, he would be scheduling a series of performances in Tokyo, Geneva, London, Dubai and Los Angeles to promote VM 2020. — Bernama